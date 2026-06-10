Exclusive: HEATED RIVALRY Parody Musical Debuts Trailer

We're coming to the cottage. BroadwayWorld is exclusively debuting the trailer for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, now running Off-Broadway. The cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Jimin Moon as Shane Hollander, with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett join the company as standbys.

Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"

Because with love, sometimes it comes when you least expect it... and sometimes, it comes hands-free. So, grab a Canada Dry and join us for this hot and steamy romp!