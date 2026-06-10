Video: THE LOST BOYS Sneaks Tony Awards They Won Into the Show

The Lost Boys incorporated the four Tony Awards that they won into their Tuesday night performance. Benjamin Pajak, who plays Sam Emerson, broke down where the Tony Awards were hidden throughout the performance on his Instagram.

The Lost Boys four Tony Awards went to Shoshana Bean and Ali Louis Bourzgui for their respective performances, along with Best Scenic Design of a Musical and Best Lighting Design of a Musical.

At the top of the show, it was hidden among the Emerson family's belongings. Seeing the trophy prompted Pajak to ask Bean, "Is that one of Grandpa's?" during the opening number.

Then, another Tony was seen in the middle of the first act on the boardwalk. It was hidden in the concession booth, where people would walk by and spin it.

During the seconda act, Ben Crawford crossed the stage as a vampire holding the Tony Award. Making is visible to the audience, the Tony received a loud ovation from the crowd.

Finally, during the post-bows scene, a Tony Award can be found sitting on a table.

The Lost Boys is the most Tony-nominated musical of 2026. When Lucy (three-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean) and her teenage sons Michael and Sam move to Santa Carla in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.