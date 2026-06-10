Raúl Esparza, Lily Rabe and More to Star in THE WINTER’S TALE at Free Shakespeare in the Park

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The Public Theater has revealed the full cast for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of The Winter’s Tale at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Director Daniel Sullivan returns to The Delacorte with his 12th production for Free Shakespeare in the Park. The Winter’s Tale has previously been produced four other times at The Delacorte, most recently in 2010. Beginning performances on Saturday, July 25, the production will run through Saturday, August 22, with an official opening on Tuesday, August 11.

When the King of Sicilia becomes convinced his pregnant wife has been unfaithful, the royal baby is smuggled to the coast of Bohemia where an old shepherd finds her and renames her Perdita. Sixteen years later, Perdita falls in love with another young shepherd, Doricles, who turns out to be a prince in disguise. Honesty is a fool and true love the only answer in this mysterious, romantic tale of defiance and destiny.

The complete cast of The Winter’s Tale includes Heschel Bay (Ensemble), Teagle F. Bougere (Camillo), Chuck Cooper (Old Shepherd), Peter Douskalis (Musician), Matthew Eby (Mamillius/Time/Ensemble), Raúl Esparza (Leontes), Isabela Ferrer (Perdita), Katie Griffith (Mopsa/Ensemble), Alex Hernandez (Cleomenes/Ensemble), Michael Khalid Karadsheh (Young Shepherd), Denise Kolodja (Ensemble), Daniel Kyri (Florizel), Aubie Merrylees (Archidamus/Ensemble), Jennifer Mogbock (Emilia/Ensemble), Gilbert Owuor (Polixenes), Violeta Picayo (Ensemble), Lily Rabe (Hermione), Bianca Rogoff (Ensemble), Matthew Russell (Dion/Ensemble), Steven Skybell (Antigonus/Autolycus), Michael Thanh Tran (Ensemble), and Jackson Whitman (Ensemble).

The Winter’s Tale features scenic design by Maruti Evans, costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Brian Ronan, composition by Tom Kitt, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, sound system design by Mike Tracey, puppet design by James Ortiz, and prop management by Rachel Kenner. Caroline Englander is the production stage manager and Jessie Moore and Luisa Sánchez Colón are the stage managers.

Previous iterations of The Winter’s Tale were presented at Free Shakespeare in the Park in 1963 starring James Earl Jones; 1989 featuring Christopher Reeve and Mandy Patinkin; 2000 with Michael Stuhlbarg; and 2010 featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse L. Martin, Hamish Linklater, Linda Emond, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson.