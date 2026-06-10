Video: Mariska Hargitay Says Her Broadway Debut Is 'A Very Profound Experience'

"I am pinching myself with joy and trying to take in this extraordinary moment and also feeling so connected even more to my mom if that's possible," Mariska Hargitay said on her opening night in Every Brilliant Thing.

She made her Broadway debut just last week at the Hudson Theatre, replacing the show's original star, 2026 Tony nominee Daniel Radcliffe, who played his final performance on Sunday, May 24. Hargitay will remain in the production through Sunday, July 5, after which Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut in the same role.

"I think [this play] is one of the most beautiful stories and the way that the play is rendered... it's very difficult issues and yet it's rendered in all its complexities," she explained. "There's so much to it and I keep finding new things and new levels in it and I just think it has so much heart. This is a play that keeps us pointed toward the light. That's what this play does and to do it in a room full of a thousand people that we get to have this incredible, sacred, communal experience of holding each other and moving toward the light is a very profound experience.