Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2026- Patti LuPone and More Join LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR at Radio City
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday in the world of theatre and entertainment:
From exciting film adaptations to major Broadway announcements, we've got the highlights you need to start your day. Check out the trailer for Alexander Sage Oyen's MOMENT BY MOMENT, get a peek at RIDE THE CYCLONE at Southwark Playhouse, and see Patti LuPone and Aaron Tveit surprise audiences at LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR.
Broadway's newest casting updates include fresh talent joining HADESTOWN, while THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW extends through February 2027. Plus, we're celebrating the legacy of Glen Hansard, the co-writer of ONCE.
Scroll down for all the must-read stories, stunning photos, industry insights, and more. Let's get caught up! 🎭
But first...
|Coming Up
Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 2
Sunday, August 2
Ragtime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|Must Watch
|Video: Alexander Sage Oyen's MOMENT BY MOMENT Film Adaptation Trailer Released
by Stephi Wild
A new trailer has been released for the musical feature film Moment by Moment, based on Alexander Sage Oyen's song cycle of the same name. John Cardoza will perform the end-credit song. Watch the video here!. (more...)
|Video: Divina De Campo and More in RIDE THE CYCLONE at Southwark Playhouse Elephant
by Stephi Wild
All new video footage has been released from RIDE THE CYCLONE which has returned to Southwark Playhouse Elephant. Learn more about the show and check out the video here!. (more...)
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VIDEO: Morissette and Sheena Belarmino in Music Rehearsal for THE NOTEBOOK in Manila
Video: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit & More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Encore
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance
by Bruce Glikas
Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and more Les Misérables alumni surprised audience members at the opening performance of Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, to perform a special medley at the curtain call. Check out photos here.. (more...)
|Photos: CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES Opens Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
by Bruce Glikas
The New York City premiere of Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes has officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Learn more about the show and check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical formerly known as Rutka has been renamed Someday Soon, marking a new chapter in the development of this new work based on Rutka’s Notebook.. (more...)
Casting Director Duncan Stewart Launches Full-Service Casting Agency 'Define'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Duncan Stewart, two-time Artios Award-winning casting director backed by over two decades of Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, film, and television work, has launched of DEFINE, an independent casting company based in New York City. . (more...)
Historic Fort Salem Theater Is Up for Sale; 2026 Season Will End August 15
by Joshua Wright
Fort Salem Theater, the upstate New York venue whose alumni include Connie Britton, Casey Nicholaw and Tina Landau, is for sale.. (more...)
Ari'el Stachel, Julia Lester, and More Will Lead KRAV MAGA IN THE TEMPLE BASEMENT... Readings
by Stephi Wild
A private invitation-only reading will be held for Krav Maga in the Temple Basement Starting this Sunday, Bagels to Follow, a new play by Rebecca Salzhauer, directed by Drama Desk nominee Rosie Glen-Lambert.. (more...)
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sue Frost and R. Patrick Morrow to be Honored at DGF Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dramatists Guild Foundation will honor producer Sue Frost, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and former DGF Board Member R. Patrick Morrow at the organization’s annual Gala.. (more...)
Christopher and Veronica Jackson & More to be Honored at TDF's Fall Fundraiser
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TDF's annual fall fundraiser Broadway Breakfast will be held at the iconic Rainbow Room. Guests will enjoy a seated breakfast and the venue’s NYC skyline views along with performances by Broadway stars and inspiring stories that celebrate theatre.. (more...
TRU Community Gathering to Explore Art, Peace, and Collaboration via Zoom
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a Zoom conversation with composer THERESA KOON and poet Kim Stafford about art, activism, and a musicalized poem created for peace.. (more...)
Natalie Joy Johnson and More To Star In Industry Presentation Of New Mae West Musical
by Chloe Rabinowitz
DM & Co. Productions will present industry presentations of a new Mae West musical starring Natalie Joy Johnson, Carla R. Stewart, and Petralina Rae at Sunlight Studios in New York City.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been set for the North American leg of the world tour of Operation Mincemeat, which will launch in Providence this September. Learn more here.. (more...)
Ryan Murphy Thinks it's Time to 'Revisit' GLEE With a Reboot
by Stephi Wild
Ryan Murphy has shared that he is interested in the possibility of a Glee reboot, over 17 years after the show originally premiered in 2009. Learn more here.. (more...)
ONCE Co-Writer and Film Star Glen Hansard Dies at 56
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Glen Hansard, who co-wrote the musical Once and starred in the 2007 film of the same name, has died at age 56, after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Dublin, Ireland.. (more...)
Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman, and More Will Join the Cast of HADESTOWN
by Stephi Wild
All new principal cast members will join the Broadway cast of Hadestown in September, including Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kayko, and Geno Segers. Learn more here!. (more...)
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Broadway Extends Through February 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tickets to Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show are now on sale through February 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway. The Rocky Horror Show received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival.. (more...)
FALLEN ANGELS Filmed on Broadway to Screen in Cinemas This Fall
by Stephi Wild
The Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Noël Coward's Fallen Angels will come to cinemas across the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and selected international territories for a limited engagement beginning in October.. (more...)
Robert Pattinson Will Executive Produce THE HOLES by Max Wolf Friedlich Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Holes, a new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, will premiere off-Broadway this fall. Robert Pattinson will serve as Executive Producer for the play alongside Brighton McCloskey through their company Icki Eneo Arlo.. (more...)
Tala Ashe, Adam Chanler-Berat, Conrad Ricamora and More to Star in CLIFFORD ODETS' WAITING FOR LEFTY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company has revealed the cast for Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreographed by Susan Misner and directed by Steven Pasquale.. (more...)
Marisa Tomei, Matthew Broderick and More to Star in THE BIG CHILL Staged Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Center at West Park will present a staged reading of the screenplay of The Big Chill, directed by DAvid Saint, and starring Marisa Tomei, Matthew Broderick and more. . (more...)
Where Is the Missing Brandy & Whitney Houston CINDERELLA Album?
by Joshua Wright
The 1997 television production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is one of the most beloved musical events of the last three decades. What it does not have - and has never had - is a soundtrack album.. (more...)
Alan Cumming and Ewan McGregor Will Lead SUPERNOVA at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Pitlochry Festival Theatre will present the world premiere of SUPERNOVA, a stage adaptation of Harry Macqueen's film, directed by John Tiffany and starring Alan Cumming and Ewan McGregor.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"And if a door be closed