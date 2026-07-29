Marisa Tomei, Matthew Broderick and More to Star in THE BIG CHILL Staged Reading

The Center at West Park will present a staged reading of the screenplay of The Big Chill, by Lawrence Kasdan and Barbara Benedek, directed by David Saint. The cast will feature Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei (“My Cousin Vinny,” “The Wrestler”), Tony Award-winner Matthew Broderick (“The Producers”), Emmy Award-nominee Amy Brenneman (“Judging Amy”), Spencer Garrett (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Drama Desk Award-winner Frederick Weller (“In Plain Sight”), Ilana Levine (“Tanner ’88”) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, with additional cast members to be announced.

The Big Chill will take place for one night only on Monday, August 31 at 7:00 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton, NY. The reading will be followed by a talkback with the cast and creative team. The event will benefit The Center at West Park.

About THE BIG CHILL

Released in 1983, The Big Chill follows a group of former University of Michigan classmates who reunite two decades after college following the suicide of their friend Alex. Over the course of the weekend, they reflect on the ideals they once shared while confronting the compromises, disappointments, and strained relationships that have shaped their lives.

How to Purchase Tickets

Ticket options include VIP for $10,000, which includes one premium reserved seat, one invitation to the post-show reception, one poster signed by the cast, one VIP gift bag, and an exclusive invitation to attend a same-day rehearsal at Guild Hall.

The Premium Plus package is $7,500 and includes one premium reserved seat, one invitation to the post-show reception, one poster signed by the cast, and one VIP gift bag.

The Premium package is $5,000 and includes one premium reserved seat and one invitation to the post-show reception.

Reserved tickets are $3,000 and include one premium reserved seat.

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