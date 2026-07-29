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Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance

Jordan Donica, Philip Quast, and more Les Misérables alumni also appeared.

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Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Jordan Donica, Philip Quast, and more Les Misérables alumni surprised audience members at the opening performance of Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall on July 28. Cast members performed a special medley at the curtain call, before being joined by producer Cameron Mackintosh. Check out photos from the curtain call, encore performance, and red carpet, below!

LuPone, who played the role of Fantine in the original London production of Les Misérables in 1985, took the stage for an encore performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” and “On My Own." LuPone received the 1985 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role, making her the first American actor or actress to win an Olivier Award. The performance also featured former and current Eponines and Fantines, including Samantha BarksShan AkoDebbie GibsonKatie Hall, and Emily Bautista.

Aaron Tveit surprised audiences with a special performance of "Bring Him Home," joining Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, and Gerónimo Rauch. He also performed "One Day More" with Hugh Panaro and more, honoring the role of 'Enjolras' that he played in the film. Plus, Philip Quast, Bradley Jaden, Jeremy Secomb, and Jordan Donica joined forces for a special performance of "Stars." Check out videos of the special performances here.

Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is now playing through August 9 at Radio City Music Hall, where it will conclude its World Tour.  Check out photos from the show here and read the reviews here.

The production stars Alfie BoeKillian Donnelly or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert, Samantha Barks as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras and Peter Polycarpou as the Bishop of Digne. Philip Quast will play the role of the Bishop of Digne in New York. 

The company is completed by West End performers, Kelly AgbowuAmelia Broadway, Mary Jean CaldwellHarry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry DunnettThiago Phillip FelizardoCharlie GeogheganNic GreenshieldsChristopher KeyMichael KholwadiaRob MadgeAndrew MaxwellJill NalderLisa PeaceEmma RalstonCIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead and Owain Williams.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Aaron Tveit

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Christopher Sieber

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


The Sharpe Family Singers

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Ginna Claire Mason

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Ginna Claire Mason

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Bernadette Peters

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Bernadette Peters

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibsonand Bernadette Peters

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibsonand Bernadette Peters

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Kaye Tuckerman and Hayden Tee

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Red Concepcion

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Adrianna Hicks

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Adrianna Hicks

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Adrianna Hicks

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Jason Moore

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Cameron Mackintosh

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Cameron Mackintosh and Jordan Donica

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Jordan Donica

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


DJ Mike Borowski, Amanda Ferguson and Tom Katzenmeyer

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Lear deBessonet

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Christopher Sieber and Kevin Burrows

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Thomas Schumacher, Richard Jay-Alexander and Dave Quinn

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Jason Moore and Richard Jay-Alexander

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Phillip Brian Eads

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


The cast of "Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular"

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


The cast of "Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular"

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


The cast of "Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular"

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Rob Madge, Philip Quast and cast

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Christian Mark Gibbs

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Jac Yarrow and Beatrice Penny-Toure

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Jac Yarrow and Beatrice Penny-Toure

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Jac Yarrow and Beatrice Penny-Toure

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Jac Yarrow

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Jac Yarrow and Beatrice Penny-Toure

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Samantha Barks and Shan Ako

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Samantha Barks

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Marina Prior and Matt Lucas

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Marina Prior and Matt Lucas

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Marina Prior and Matt Lucas

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Bradley Jaden

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Bradley Jaden, Samantha Barks, Jac Yarrow and Beatrice Penny-Toure

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Killian Donnelly

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Killian Donnelly

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Samantha Barks, Jac Yarrow, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, Christian Mark Gibbs, Shan Ako, Matt Lucas, Marina Prior

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Matt Lucas and Cameron Mackintosh

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Cameron Mackintosh

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Cameron Mackintosh

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Samantha Barks, Jac Yarrow, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, Christian Mark Gibbs, Shan Ako, Matt Lucas, Marina Prior

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks, Patti LuPone, Katie Hall, Shan Ako and Emily Bautista

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks, Patti LuPone, Katie Hall, Shan Ako and Emily Bautista

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Samantha Barks and Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Samantha Barks and Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks and Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks and Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Samantha Barks and Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks, Patti LuPone, Katie Hall, Shan Ako and Emily Bautista

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks and Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks, Patti LuPone, Katie Hall, Shan Ako and Emily Bautista

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Philip Quast

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Jeremy Secomb, Philip Quast, Bradley Jaden, Jordan Donica

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Aaron Tveit

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Aaron Tveit

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Aaron Tveit

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Peter Lockyer, Gerónimo Rauch, Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Peter Lockyer, Gerónimo Rauch, Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly and Aaron Tveit

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Peter Lockyer, Gerónimo Rauch, Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly and Aaron Tveit

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


The cast of "Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular"

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


The cast of "Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular"

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


The cast of "Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular"

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


The cast of "Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular"

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


The cast of "Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular"

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks and Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Peter Lockyer, Jordan Donica, Samantha Barks, Hugh Panaro, Patti LuPone, Cameron Mackintosh

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks, Patti LuPone, Cameron Mackintosh, Aaron Tveit

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Debbie Gibson, Samantha Barks and Patti LuPone

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Samantha Barks, Jac Yarrow, Beatrice Penny-Toure and Killian Donnelly,

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


Samantha Barks, Philip Quast, Jac Yarrow, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, Christian Mark Gibbs, Shan Ako and cast

Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance Image


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