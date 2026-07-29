Photos: Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, and More Join LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR For Encore Performance

Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Jordan Donica, Philip Quast, and more Les Misérables alumni surprised audience members at the opening performance of Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall on July 28. Cast members performed a special medley at the curtain call, before being joined by producer Cameron Mackintosh. Check out photos from the curtain call, encore performance, and red carpet, below!

LuPone, who played the role of Fantine in the original London production of Les Misérables in 1985, took the stage for an encore performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” and “On My Own." LuPone received the 1985 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role, making her the first American actor or actress to win an Olivier Award. The performance also featured former and current Eponines and Fantines, including Samantha Barks, Shan Ako, Debbie Gibson, Katie Hall, and Emily Bautista.

Aaron Tveit surprised audiences with a special performance of "Bring Him Home," joining Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, and Gerónimo Rauch. He also performed "One Day More" with Hugh Panaro and more, honoring the role of 'Enjolras' that he played in the film. Plus, Philip Quast, Bradley Jaden, Jeremy Secomb, and Jordan Donica joined forces for a special performance of "Stars." Check out videos of the special performances here.

Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is now playing through August 9 at Radio City Music Hall, where it will conclude its World Tour. Check out photos from the show here and read the reviews here.

The production stars Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert, Samantha Barks as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras and Peter Polycarpou as the Bishop of Digne. Philip Quast will play the role of the Bishop of Digne in New York.

The company is completed by West End performers, Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Rob Madge, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead and Owain Williams.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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