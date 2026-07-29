Tala Ashe, Adam Chanler-Berat, Conrad Ricamora and More to Star in CLIFFORD ODETS' WAITING FOR LEFTY

Classic Stage Company has revealed the cast for Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreographed by Susan Misner and directed by Steven Pasquale.

Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty will feature Tony Award nominee Tala Ashe (English), Raffi Barsoumian (CSC’s Macbeth, Les Liaisons Dangereuses), Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal, CSC’s Assassins), Greg Hildreth (CSC’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Chicago), Doireann Mac Mahon (The Honey Trap), Zach McNally (West Side Story), Sahar Milani (Hound Dog), Tony Award nominee Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!; Here Lies Love), Cameron Scoggins (The Hills of California), and Thom Sesma (Dead Outlaw, CSC’s Pacific Overtures).

Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty will run from October 15 – November 22, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street). Opening night is set for November 2.

One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?

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