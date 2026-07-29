FALLEN ANGELS Filmed on Broadway to Screen in Cinemas This Fall

The Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Noël Coward's Fallen Angels will come to cinemas across the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and selected international territories for a limited engagement beginning October 22.

Starring Academy Award Nominee and Golden Globe-winner Rose Byrne and Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, the award-winning play directed by Scott Ellis (Interim Artistic Director of the Roundabout Theatre) sold out during its Broadway run and received five Tony Award nominations, winning the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play. Read the reviews here and check out photos here. The production was streamed on BroadwayHD in June.

Noël Coward's comedy premiered in 1925. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre's comedy masters.

Rose Byrne comments: “It was so special to be part of Scott Ellis's magical revival of Fallen Angels and to have it now be seen by audiences everywhere with Trafalgar's theatrical release is wonderful. The formidable comedy of Noël Coward is the perfect entertaining escape.”

Kelli O'Hara adds: “I'm thrilled that this wonderfully funny play will now be seen by theatre fans in cinemas across North America and around the world. Noël Coward was a comic genius and Fallen Angels is a delicious escape into frivolity that we hope audiences will enjoy just as much on the big screen as they did on Broadway.”

“We're thrilled to be working with Trafalgar to bring BroadwayHD's live capture of Fallen Angels to cinemas,” Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD, said. “Making great theatre accessible is part of BroadwayHD's mission, and we know that this production of Fallen Angels will delight audiences all around the world.”

Kymberli Frueh, EVP, Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing said: “We're delighted to be working with BroadwayHD to bring this award-winning comedy to cinemas across the US and around the world following its sold-out Broadway run. If you missed it on Broadway, here's your chance to experience this dazzling production on the big screen for a very limited time. Theatre continues to be a significant driver of cinema box office revenue and remains a priority genre for Trafalgar Releasing within our diverse portfolio of cultural events that build community viewing. From the sparkle of the performances to the wit and charm of Noël Coward's timeless comedy, Fallen Angels promises an unforgettable evening at your local movie theatre.'

In Fallen Angels, Byrne and O'Hara are joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos (making his Broadway debut), Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi.

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