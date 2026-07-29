THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Broadway Extends Through February 2027

Tickets to Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show are now on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway. The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026 and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The production recently announced that singer, songwriter, actor & Grammy Award-nominee Jake Shears will join the production as “Frank-N-Furter” beginning on Friday, September 11, 2026; Tony Award-nominee and Clive Barnes Award-winner Lorna Courtney will join as “Janet” beginning on Tuesday, August 25, 2026; and SAG Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Kevin McHale making his Broadway debut will join as “Brad” beginning on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Tony Award-nominee and Theatre World Award-winner Luke Evans, Tony Award-nominee Andrew Durand; and Tony Award-nominee Stephanie Hsu will play their final performances as “Frank-N-Furter”, “Brad” and “Janet” respectively, on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

Current “Phantom” Paul Soileau will play the role of “Frank-N-Furter” on the following upcoming dates: Sunday, August 2; Sunday, August 9; Sunday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 18 as well as Tuesday, August 25 through Thursday, September 10, prior to Shears’ first performance.

The Rocky Horror Show received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

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