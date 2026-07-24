Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka Join Cast of WANTED on Broadway

Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka have joined the cast of Wanted on Broadway as Sissy and Flo. Secka, who originated the role of Flo in the Signature Theatre world premiere, and Williams, who played Sissy in the Paper Mill Playhouse production, join previously announced cast members Solea Pfeiffer (Mary Clarke), Liisi LaFontaine (Martha Clarke), 16-time Grammy Award-nominated R&B legend Ledisi (Tallulah Clarke) and Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James (Elijah).

Wanted will begin previews on Thursday, October 15, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 8 at The James Earl Jones Theatre (138 W. 48th Street).

About Wanted

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family's legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

A soulful and dangerous new Broadway musical, Wanted is based on the family legend of Mary and Martha Clarke: sisters, outlaws, legends. This New York Times Critic's Pick has been hailed as “thrillingly original” with an “audacious and rollicking story.” The production stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha, and Grammy Award winner Ledisi as Tallulah. The Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors, guide them forward on an odyssey of sisterhood, rebellion, and freedom.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Sisters Clarke, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce.

Angelica Chéri and Ross Baum's work on Wanted has earned major recognition: Chéri was named to Variety's list of “10 Broadway Stars to Watch for 2025” and both Chéri and Baum were honored on The Washington Post's “POST NEXT” list, highlighting 50 people shaping our society in 2026.

Additional creative team and casting will be announced at a later date. Wanted is produced by P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, Fiona Rudin) and New Ventures Entertainment (Michael Patrick and Franc D'Ambrosio).

Wanted was originally produced at Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA in February 2020 (Eric Schaeffer served as Artistic Director and Maggie Boland as Managing Director) and was subsequently produced by Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on April 14, 2024 (Mark S. Hoebee served as Producing Artistic Director and Michael Stotts as Executive Director).

Wanted: The Studio EP is available in digital and streaming formats. The five song EP features “Wide Open Plains,” “The Train,” “Gun & Powder,” “The Way I Am,” and “Freedom,” performed by Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, and the Wanted Studio Cast.

About Awa Sal Secka

Off-Broadway: The Public: GODDESS (Zawadi/Nadira u/s). National Tour: Jaja's African Hair Braiding (Bea). Regional: Arena: Chez Joey (Linda); Paper Mill: After Midnight (Sassy); Signature: Pippin (Catherine), Ragtime (Sarah; Helen Hayes Award, Outstanding Supporting Actress), Gun and Powder (Flo); Berkeley: GODDESS (Zawadi); Kennedy Center: Rent in Concert (Joanne), Chasing the Wind (Abby); Ford's: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), The Wiz (Glinda/Dorothy u/s); Theatre J: Intimate Apparel (Mayme); Round House: School Girls… (Ama); Caroline, or Change (Dottie); ArtsCentric: Aida (Aida); Olney: Children of Eden Concert (Eve). Education: Montgomery College. Rep: Nicolosi & Co. IG: @_kujichagulia_

About Aurelia Williams

Aurelia has been part of the Wanted workshops for years and is thrilled to see it come to Broadway! Previous Broadway shows include both Tony Award winning and Grammy Award nominated productions of Parade and Once on This Island. She was also in Broadway's first acapella musical, In Transit. Off-Broadway way shows include Suffs (The Public), Sistas the Musical (St. Luke's Theatre) and This is Not a Drill (The York Theatre). Some of her favorite roles performed regionally include “Effie” in DREAMGIRLS, “Rachel Lynde” in ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, and “Sunny” in the new musical, STARSTRUCK, featuring the music of the Indigo Girls.

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