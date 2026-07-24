Photos: Cole Escola Returns to OH, MARY! in London, With Giles Terera, Michael Urie, and More

All new photos have been released from the Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! in London at the Trafalgar Theatre. The cast includes Tony Award-winner Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln, Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband (in the role that earned him an Oliver Award nomination earlier this year), two-time Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher, and original Oh, Mary! cast members Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht as Mary’s Chaperone and Mary’s Husband Assistant, respectively. Check out the photos below!

This cast will perform the roles until Saturday 1 August 2026. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the performances on Tuesday 28 July 2026 at the Trafalgar Theatre will be filmed. Oh, Mary! is booking at the Trafalgar Theatre until Saturday 2 January 2027.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025 and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year’s Olivier Awards. This Autumn, Oh, Mary! will also launch a US National Tour.

In addition to Cole Escola (Writer) and Sam Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG and US Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein. Associate creatives include Zoë Hurwitz (Scenic), Debo Andrews (Costume), Tom Turner (Lighting), Chris Reid (Sound), Kim Kasim (Wigs), and Caitlin Morgan (Music Direction).

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

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