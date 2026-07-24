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Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY!

Stalter is making her Broadway debut as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Saturday, September 12.

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Meg Stalter recently joined the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway. The “Hacks” breakout star Stalter is making her Broadway debut as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Saturday, September 12, alongside Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi. Stalter's "Hacks" co-star Hannah Einbinder recently paid a visit to the show and posed for teary-eyed photos backstage. Check out the photos below!

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam PinkletonOh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image


Hannah Einbinder and Meg Stalter

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image


Hannah Einbinder and Meg Stalter

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image


Martin Landry, Ryo Kamibayashi, Phillip James Brannon, Meg Stalter, Hannah Einbinder, Hannah Solow, Barrett Foa and Jackie Sanders

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image


Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image


Hannah Einbinder and Meg Stalter

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image


Hannah Einbinder and Meg Stalter

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image

Hannah Einbinder, Meg's mom and Meg Stalter

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image


Ryo Kamibayashi, Phillip James Brannon, Meg Stalter, Hannah Einbinder, Hannah Solow and Barrett Foa

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image


Martin Landry, Ryo Kamibayashi, Phillip James Brannon, Meg Stalter, Hannah Einbinder, Hannah Solow, Barrett Foa and Jackie Sanders

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY! Image


Sara Gettelfinger, Hannah Solow and Barrett Foa

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