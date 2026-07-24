Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON West End Tonight, Following Thursday Mid-Show Exit

Tony and Grammy Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr., who is currently making his West End debut in Hamilton, left the stage following Act 1 of the show's Thursday's matinee at London's Victoria Palace Theatre, according to Variety.

Odom was replaced for the remainder of the matinee by Manaia Glassey-Ohlson. He also did not appear in Thursday evening's performance.

A spokesperson for Hamilton did not specify the reason for Odom's departure but confirmed he is expected to return for Friday evening's performance.

Check out photos of Leslie in the West End production of Hamilton here!

Odom is also scheduled to be absent from performances on Monday, July 27, Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, as part of a previously announced break. Ticket buyers for those performances were notified in advance that Odom will not appear. Leslie reprises his Tony and Grammy Award-winning role as ‘Aaron Burr’ until Saturday, September 5 2026.

About Hamilton West End

The current London cast stars Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as Alexander Hamilton, Yeukayi Ushe as Aaron Burr, Georgina Onuorah as Angelica Schuyler, Bente Mulan as Eliza Hamilton, Akmed Junior Khemalai as George Washington, Ashley J. Daniels as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Bellinfantie as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Shak Mancel James as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Daniel Boys as King George III.

The cast is completed by Yuki Abe, Turrell Barrett-Wallace, John Browning, Milan Cacacie, Joshua Clemetson, Roxanne Couch, Yesy Garcia, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Riccardo Haerri, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Olivia Kate Holding, Sergi Ibanez, Jared Irving, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Lily Laight, Michael Lin, Avigalle Mendoza, Fallon Mondlane, Tamara Morgan, Liam Morris, Tim Nutt, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Aharon Rayner , Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Daisy Ward.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming