Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Teases ‘Special Guests’ and Plans for Upcoming Concert Tour

Shoshana Bean is getting ready to hit the road.

The Tony Award-winning actress will embark on a concert tour beginning September 13 in Nashville, Tennessee, and she exclusively tells BroadwayWorld that she’s planning to have friends and fellow artists join her along the way.

“I’m hoping to add special guests as I go,” the actress, who will take a brief hiatus from her star turn as Lucy Emerson in Broadway’s The Lost Boys, reveals.

“It really will depend on who is where, when, because I know there will be people in Nashville when I’m in Nashville or Atlanta or L.A.,” she explains. “There are certain cities where you know someone’s going to be somewhere, but I think there will be a lot of last-minute additions because of scheduling.”

As for what Bean plans to perform on the Only Smoke Tour, celebrating her latest record (her seventh solo musical project overall), she tells BroadwayWorld that the “majority” of the set list will be from Only Smoke with “songs from previous albums” sprinkled in.

“I’ve never really been able to tour an album before,” Bean says, adding that she’s also excited to revisit the music of Only Smoke, which she says includes “the most raw, vulnerable stories I’ve ever told.”

Bean, who has said she didn’t expect to return to Broadway last season in The Lost Boys, explains that she hasn’t been able to get the music “in my body” or “reinterpret” and “re-imagine” what these stories mean now having had some space from them after laying down the tracks.

“I wrote these songs about a really specific situation — coming out of a breakup and healing through the writing of it — but being on the other side of it, what do they mean now? How do they resonate inside of me now?” she asks. “What stories am I telling through them now?”

“I’m so proud of this album, and I haven’t gotten a chance to live with it,” she says.

As for what songs the Hell’s Kitchen alum is looking forward to playing for audiences on tour, she admits that she has “so many favorites,” but says, “I think ‘Montana’ is probably my most favorite just because of the way that it happened, the way it came to me, the way I wrote it. That one’s a precious one.”

“I love ‘Let Me Believe,’” she adds. “‘Hard Woman to Love,’ to me, is the centerpiece of the album. It is such a monster. Everything from the way it was written to produced to recorded to arranged, that song is the crown jewel of my catalog, I think. ‘Left Over Love’... I mean, there’s not a song on here that I don’t like, and I think my favorite changes. I’ve had some space from it now, so I’m really excited to dive in.”

Tour Dates

9/13 - Nashville

9/14 - Indianapolis

9/15 - Atlanta

9/16 - Philadelphia

9/18 - Rahway

9/19 - Rockport

9/20 - Chicago

9/21 - Minneapolis

10/16 - Palm Desert

10/17 - Tempe

10/18 - Los Angeles

10/19 - Oakland

10/20 - Denver

10/21 - Seattle

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

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