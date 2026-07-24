Video: Tom Holland Will Do All of the Dancing Himself in Fred Astaire Biopic

Tom Holland shared that he will soon be getting back into rehearsals for the forthcoming Fred Astaire biopic, which was first announced in 2021. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Holland will star as the legendary dancer and actor in a film helmed by Paddington director Paul King. Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall is writing the film. The film will be produced by Amy Pascal, Rachael O'Conner, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams. Further details, including cast and release date, have yet to be announced.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Holland shared that he wants to "do Fred proud" and plans on doing all of the dancing in the film himself, with no doubles.

"As I finish with these tours I'm diving back into the dance studio," he shared. "I did my first few rehearsals recently and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I've got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud."

Though he is best known for portraying Spider-Man on screen, Holland is no stranger to the stage or dancing, beginning his acting career in the title role of Billy Elliot the Musical in London's West End from 2008 to 2010.

In the interview, Holland went on to say that his idea of doing Fred proud includes doing all of the dancing in the film himself.

"I have a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot, how he would have done it," Holland said.

Watch the full interview below!

About Tom Holland

Tom Holland began his performing career in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical, making his debut as Michael Caffrey in 2008 before taking over the title role later that year. After leaving the production in 2010, he voiced a character in the British dub of Arrietty (2011) and made his feature film debut in The Impossible (2012), earning several breakthrough awards. He followed with roles in How I Live Now (2013), the voice role in Locke (2013), and a cameo in Billy Elliot the Musical Live (2014).

In 2015, Holland appeared as Gregory Cromwell in the BBC miniseries Wolf Hall, directed the short film Tweet, and co-starred in Ron Howard's In the Heart of the Sea. The following year, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe after signing a multi-film deal with Marvel Studios, making his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016). He also appeared in Edge of Winter (2016). In 2017, he won the BAFTA Rising Star Award and starred in The Lost City of Z, The Current War, Pilgrimage, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first solo film as Spider-Man.

Holland reprised the role of Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). During this period, he also voiced characters in Spies in Disguise (2019), Dolittle (2020), and Onward (2020), and starred in The Devil All the Time (2020), Cherry (2021), and Chaos Walking (2021).

In 2022, Holland starred as Nathan Drake in Uncharted. He next executive produced and starred in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room (2023), earning a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination. He returned to the stage in Jamie Lloyd's West End revival of Romeo and Juliet (2024). That same year, he founded the production company Billy17 and signed a production deal with Sony Pictures.

In 2026, Holland starred as Telemachus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. He is also set to reprise Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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