Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gaten Matarazzo Guest Judge Filmed Performance of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
The performance was filmed by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts on July 23.
Ahead of its closing on August 8, CATS: The Jellicle Ball filmed the performance that took place on July 23. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the performance was filmed by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and added to its collection. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gaten Matarazzo reportedly served as the guest judges for the performance.
CATS: The Jellicle Ball, the Tony Award-winning musical revival, will end its Broadway run at the Broadhurst Theatre on Saturday evening, August 8. CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7. It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history an openly trans woman won Broadway’s highest honor. The production was also honored with three Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, two New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citations, two Chita Rivera Awards, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.
CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot. Find out what critics think of the revival here.
The Broadway cast includes 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner André De Shields, Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Macavity,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Elisa Galindez, Chita Rivera Award nominee Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy, Chita Rivera Award winner and Theatre World Award winner Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ Ernest Mingo as ‘Etcetera,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as ‘Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina,’ Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub,’ Darius Wright, and Donté Nadir Wilder.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that has smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. CATS: The Jellicle Ball is a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography that the New York Times calls “a lightning strike that sets joy free!” Broadway meets runway in the fiercest event of the season.
The creative team for CATS: The Jellicle Ball includes 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), 2026 Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Adam Honoré (lighting design), 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design), Brittany Bland (projection design), Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design), Rania Zohny (makeup design), Josephine Kearns (dramaturg & gender consultant), Paul Kieve (magic), 2026 Tony Award nominees Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Wilson (orchestrations), William Waldrop (music supervisor and music director), 2026 Tony Award nominee Doug Schadt (music producer), 2026 Tony Award nominee Trevor Holder (beats arranger/producer), Cooper Howell and N'yomi Allure Stewart (associate directors), Chelsey Arce (associate choreographer), Michael Samarie George (assistant choreographer), X Casting: Victor Vazquez, CSA, and Sujotta R. Pace, CSA (casting director), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and Cody Renard Richard (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general managers.