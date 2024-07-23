Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, July 25

Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 3

Sunday, July 28

Sabbath Girl opens Off-Broadway

THE LAST FIVE YEARS, Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, Announces Broadway Theatre and Dates

by Nicole Rosky

Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring previously announced Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White has announced details on its upcoming Broadway run and we have the scoop!. (more...)

Round 4 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition

by Team BWW

Voting is now open for round 4 of BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket, deciding which is the ultimate Tony Award-loser for Best Musical! Voting for this round continues through Sunday, July 28th, 2024.. (more...)

Every Broadway and West End Actor from HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

by Joshua Sharpe

Like other HBO and Max shows such as The Gilded Age and Julia, the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is full of Broadway, West End, and stage alums. Actors include Tony Award winners, current Broadway stars, and Royal Shakespeare Company members. Find out which stars you may recognize from the theatre.

Photos: Gaten Matarazzo & Finn Wolfhard Visit OH, MARY!

by Bruce Glikas

See photos of Gaten Matarazzo & Finn Wolfhard at Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

'Weird Al' Yankovic Is 'Having Conversations' About a Broadway Musical

by Josh Sharpe

Something a little weird might be hitting Broadway stages at some point in the future. Or, more specifically, someone who's a little weird. In an interview about his newly released single, best-selling artist 'Weird Al' Yankovic told Rolling Stone that a Broadway musical is of potential interest.. (more...)

Video: Audience Chants 'Kamala' at SUFFS Performance

by Chloe Rabinowitz

At yesterday's performance of Suffs on Broadway, a backstage video was captured in which the audience can be heard chanting 'Kamala!' Watch the video.. (more...)

Video: Des McAnuff Gives a Speech Following Final Performance of THE WHO'S TOMMY

by Stephi Wild

The critically acclaimed production of The Who’s TOMMY played its final performance on Broadway yesterday, Sunday, July 21. Watch the curtain call speech in the video here!. (more...)

Video: Sutton Foster and Michael Urie Talk 'Joyous' Production of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

by Josh Sharpe

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie joined the hosts of The TODAY Show on Monday morning to discuss the new revival of Once Upon a Mattress. The original production of the Mary Rodgers/Marshall Barer musical opened in 1959, with legendary performer Carol Burnett playing Princess Winnifred, Foster's role. Watch the interview! . (more...)

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe is a 2024 Tony Award winner for his performance in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along. His other stage credits include Endgame, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Lifespan of a Fact, Privacy, The Cripple of Inishmaan, How to Succeed…, Equus. Daniel shot to stardom as the title character in the Harry Potter film franchise. His other films include The Lost City, Escape From Pretoria, Guns Akimbo, Jungle, Swiss Army Man, Imperium, What If?, Kill Your Darlings, The Woman in Black, Harry Potter film series. His television credits include appearances in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Movie” (Critics Choice Award, Emmy and BAFTA nominations), “Miracle Workers,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Young Doctor’s Notebook,” “The Simpsons,” “My Boy Jack,” “Extras,” “David Copperfield.”

