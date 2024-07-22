Video: Audience Chants 'Kamala' at SUFFS Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yesterday, it was revealed that President Joe Biden was dropping out of the presidential race, and the current president endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’s as his successor.

At yesterday's performance of Suffs on Broadway, a backstage video was captured in which the audience can be heard chanting "Kamala!"

Jenn Collela wrote: "The very first @kamalaharris rally happened at The Music Box Theater. I’ll never forget this matinee for the rest of my life. Pure alchemy. I’m so proud to be a member of the @suffsmusical family. “We can win this. Are you in this?"

Watch the video!

About Suffs

Created by Shaina Taub, who is now the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, Suffs has also been named Best Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award), and received two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score.

It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart. Suffs is produced by Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Jill Furman, and Rachel Sussman.