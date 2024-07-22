'Weird Al' Yankovic Is 'Having Conversations' About a Broadway Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Something a little weird might be hitting Broadway stages at some point in the future. Or, more specifically, someone who's a little weird.

In an interview about his newly released single, best-selling artist "Weird Al" Yankovic told Rolling Stone that a Broadway musical is of potential interest. “We’re thinking about it. We’re having conversations," the Grammy award winner said.

"I actually did get to make my Broadway debut earlier this year as one of the producers for Gutenberg! The Musical! So that was a lot of fun," he added. Yankovich appeared alongside Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells for one night, playing the rotating guest role.

Based on the new interview, it's unclear if the possible musical would be a new story featuring original songs (of which Yankovic has written many), or a jukebox-style musical that includes a selection of his work from over the years.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A beloved American treasure and pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his artist-approved parodies of huge hits by artists of the last four decades including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). Also an actor, writer and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic).

Take a look at his Gutenberg! cameo below!