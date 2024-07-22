Video: Sutton Foster and Michael Urie Talk 'Joyous' Production of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sutton Foster and Michael Urie joined the hosts of The TODAY Show on Monday morning to discuss the new revival of Once Upon a Mattress.

The original production of the Mary Rodgers/Marshall Barer musical opened in 1959, with legendary performer Carol Burnett playing Princess Winnifred, Foster's role.

"To follow in the footsteps of Carol Burnett, you need someone like Sutton Foster," Urie said of his co-star.

Foster believes the show is perfect for the present moment, where joy is needed more than ever: "It is so joyful and earnest and dear...It's something for everyone. My daughter who's 7 loves it. It's for parents, grandparents, and the entire family. It's just a perfect way to escape into some joyous fun."

Later in the interview, viewers got a look at a sweet moment between Sutton Foster and Carol Burnett, who told Foster she will be "sensational" in the role.

Urie also talked about the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, where he stars alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Season 2 of the series recently finished shooting.

Watch the interview now!

Once Upon a Mattress returns to Broadway in a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Gilmore Girls”), directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into The Woods). An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.

The new production of Once Upon a Mattress is a transfer of the record-breaking, sold-out run at New York City Center’s Encores! earlier this year. Foster will reprise her performance as Winnifred alongside Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless.

Once Upon A Mattress will begin previews on Broadway on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 and celebrate opening night on Monday, August 12, 2024, for the limited engagement through November 30, 2024, at The Hudson Theatre.