Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 20, 2026- Gen Z is Obsessed with Movies, Why Not Broadway? and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday, July 17th:

Top Stories:

Plus, Betty Buckley released a new live album, Elaine Paige dropped a new album, and so much more!

Dive into these stories and more at BroadwayWorld.com. See you tonight! 🎭