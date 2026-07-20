Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 20, 2026- Gen Z is Obsessed with Movies, Why Not Broadway? and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday, July 17th:
Top Stories:
- The original HADESTOWN cast discusses bringing their Tony-winning musical to the big screen, with the film hitting theaters July 24th.
- An exploration of why Gen Z loves movies but hasn't embraced Broadway.
- Aaron Lazar candidly opens up about his ALS diagnosis in an exclusive interview.
- Lesley Manville and Anna Maxwell Martin announced for AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY West End revival coming in 2027.
- Photos of Tracee Ellis Ross making her Broadway debut in EVERY BRILLIANT THING.
- LES MISÉRABLES Arena Concert cast heading to The Tonight Show.
Plus, Betty Buckley released a new live album, Elaine Paige dropped a new album, and so much more!
Dive into these stories and more at BroadwayWorld.com. See you tonight! 🎭
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
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Video: Why the Original HADESTOWN Cast Says the Film Is a Whole New Journey
The road to hell leads to movie theatres this summer! The West End capture of the Tony-winning Best Musical Hadestown is getting ready to hit the big screen. Starring the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page, Hadestown: The Musical will be released theatrically in North America beginning July 24. Watch in this video as the cast discusses seeing their work on the big screen.
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Gen Z is Obsessed with Movies, Why Not Broadway?
Obsession took the cinematic box office by storm earlier this year, becoming one of the only movies to ever gross over $400 million against a budget of less than $1 million. This follows the success of another similarly low-budget film, Backrooms, which similarly grossed over $350 milli
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Exclusive: Aaron Lazar Candidly Opens Up About ALS, Says He Wants to ‘End This F—ing Disease’
In a candid conversation with BroadwayWorld, beloved actor Aaron Lazar discusses the progression of his ALS diagnosis and says his purpose ‘feels more exciting to me than dying.’
|Must Watch
|Video: Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker Talk Intensive DESCENDANTS Schedule, Favorite Broadway Albums
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent interview, Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker spoke about returning to the Descendants franchise with the latest installment, how they prepared for filming, and their favorite Broadway cast albums. Check out the full interview here.. (more...)
|Broadway Veteran Melody Betts Advances to Semi-Finals of Favorite Chef Competition
by Nicole Rosky
When Broadway veteran Melody Betts isn't making magic on stage, she's whipping it up in the kitchen. The star of The Wiz recently advanced to the semi-finals of Colossal's Favorite Chef competition, hosted in partnership with Carla Hall and benefiting the James Beard Foundation. . (more...)
|Video: The Muny Debuts Trailer For DISNEY'S NEWSIES
by Michael Major
Disney's Newsies is now open at The Muny! Watch a first look tailer for the production, now playing through Wednesday, July 22. Jack Roden leads the production as Jack Kelly.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Bows In EVERY BRILLIANT THING
by Jennifer Broski
Six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross is making her Broadway debut in the 2026 Tony Award-nominated play EVERY BRILLIANT THING. Check out photos of her taking her bows here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, IL, cancelled the performance of Mozart’s Abduction From The Seraglio on July 16 because of the increasingly hazardous air quality due to the wildfires in Canada.. (more...)
CASTING CALL: AM LIVE abre convocatoria para su nuevo espectáculo musical de Navidad sobre hielo
by Fasika Velasco Gomez
AM LIVE ha iniciado el proceso de selección de intérpretes para su próximo espectáculo musical de Navidad sobre hielo. Las audiciones se celebrarán los días 22 y 23 de julio y el plazo de inscripción permanecerá abierto hasta el 19 de julio.. (more...)
Jarod Curley Promoted to Principal Dancer at American Ballet Theatre
by Stephi Wild
American Ballet Theatre announced the promotion of Jarod Curley to Principal Dancer, effective September 1. ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe made the announcement on stage at the Metropolitan Opera House following a performance of Swan Lake.. (more...)
LES MISÉRABLES Arena Concert Cast to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of their run at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the cast of Les Misérables The Arena Concert Spectacular will head to late-night television for a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week.. (more...)
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY West End Revival to Have 6:30 Start Time
by Chloe Rabinowitz
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, August: Osage County will return to London's West End in 2027 in the play's first major revival. The show will have an earlier start time than most West End shows, at 6:30pm.. (more...)
Listen: Elaine Paige Releases New Album ‘Miscellaneous Paige’
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway and West End alum Elaine Paige has released her new album ‘Miscellaneous Paige’, a hand-picked selection of 12 songs that serve as a personal time capsule for the performer. Listen to it here.. (more...)
Listen: Spanish-Language Cast Recording Released For TOCANDO NUESTRA CANCIÓN / THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG
by Stephi Wild
Concord Theatricals Recordings released a new Spanish cast recording of THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG, directed and produced by Antonio Banderas, starring Miquel Fernández and María Adamuz, now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.. (more...)
Betty Buckley Releases New Live Album
by Team BWW
Tony ® Award-winning stage and screen legend Betty Buckley today releases her new live album, Enough, via Palmetto Records. Recorded during her acclaimed 2025 residency at Joe's Pub in 2025, the 13-track collection is now available on all major streaming and digital platforms . (more...)
Collin Matthew Flanagan, Zach Fogel and More to Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the North American tour of The Who's TOMMY, featuring Collin Matthew Flanagan as ‘Tommy Walker’, Zach Fogel as ‘Captain Walker’, and Mia Bergstrom as ‘Mrs. Walker’.. (more...)
DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Soundtrack Now Available
by Josh Sharpe
Walt Disney Records has released the original soundtrack fr “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” the latest chapter in the blockbuster Descendants franchise. The 12-track album features 11 new original songs, including “Perfect Princess,” “Mad – Wicked Wonderland,” and “Dancing with the Enemy.' Listen to it here.. (more...)
Listen: THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB Original Cast Recording Now Available to Stream
by Stephi Wild
The Original Cast Recording of THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB, Jon Richardson's seven-time BroadwayWorld Boston Award-winning musical, is now streaming on all major platforms and available on vinyl.. (more...)
New Tickets Available for QWEEN JEAN’S SUMMER LEGACY BALL at Little Island
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional seats are now available for the third iteration of Tony Award winner Qween Jean’s Summer Legacy Ball in The Amph at Little Island, the one-night-only ballroom extravaganza featuring legendary performers, runway walkers, and spectacle.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Sam Pinkleton
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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