Spanish-Language Cast Recording Released For TOCANDO NUESTRA CANCIÓN / THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released the new Spanish cast recording of Tocando nuestra canción / They're Playing Our Song, a Spanish translation of the musical comedy with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager and book by Neil Simon. The album is now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. CDs are available for purchase at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Málaga, Spain and in the US exclusively at concordtheatricalsrecordings.com.

Stream, download, or purchase the new album HERE and watch the “Finale” official lyric video

Tocando nuestra canción / They're Playing Our Song (New Spanish Cast Recording), produced by Teatro del Soho CaixaBank and directed and produced by global superstar Antonio Banderas, narrates the sweet irony and tender zaniness between an established composer and an aspiring lyricist. Starring Spain's Miquel Fernández and María Adamuz, this romantic comedy navigates an unusual love story between collaborators as romance blossoms, conflict rears its head and comedic sparks fly. The production ran at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in 2024.

The album is produced by Antonio Banderas, music director Arturo Díez Boscovich, Manolo Toro (PuertoRecords Estudio) and three-time GRAMMY Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord, with executive producers Marc Montserrat-Drukker and Noelia Ortega. The album was recorded, edited and mixed by Manolo Toro and mastered by Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

“It's a genuine pleasure to continue our treasured relationship with Antonio and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank with our fourth new Spanish language cast album of a classic American musical,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “Both the productions and recordings are always of the highest quality – the talent in Spain is remarkable.”

“We continue to add new titles to our collection of Broadway musicals staged and subsequently recorded in Spanish,” said Antonio Banderas. “The latest addition is Tocando Nuestra Canción / They're Playing Our Song, a fun musical – uniquely ingenious and romantically ironic – featuring a superb book by Neil Simon, the wonderful music of Marvin Hamlisch, whose work we had already enjoyed in our production of A Chorus Line, and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager at the height of her creative powers.

In the two leading roles, we were both fortunate and privileged to have the sweet, funny, sassy and charming María Adamuz and Miquel Fernández, who perfectly understood the comic sensibility of Neil Simon, one of the great masters of American comedy and was able to create a character in the tradition of performers such as Jack Lemmon, Steve Martin and Matthew Broderick, together with his fabulous singing voice, undoubtedly one of the finest male voices in Spanish musical theatre.

I must also thank Concord for the trust, confidence and affection it has shown towards this Spanish-language Broadway project, which is beginning to establish itself within the landscape of musical theatre recorded in Spanish, with a collection that is becoming increasingly ambitious and wide-ranging.”

TRACK LIST

Obertura Cayendo ¡Cúrratelo! Si Me Conociera Tocando Mi Canción (El) Tocando Mi Canción (Ella) Tocando Nuestra Canción Bien Tan Solo Hoy Entreacto Abrazándote Aún Creo En El Amor Ponle Tu Voz Tema de Vernon Finale Exit Music

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