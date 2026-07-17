DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Soundtrack Now Available

Walt Disney Records has released the original soundtrack for “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” the latest chapter in the blockbuster Descendants franchise. The 12-track album features 11 new original songs, including “Perfect Princess,” “Mad – Wicked Wonderland,” and “Dancing with the Enemy,” as well as a score suite. The soundtrack is out now on all digital platforms and can be streamed below. “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” is now available on Disney+.

In this fifth installment of the Descendants franchise, the movie explores what “happily ever after” really means for Red and Chloe following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 film. Their past actions have unleashed a dangerous new threat: Maddox Hatter. After he captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must join forces with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland itself.

Reprising their roles in “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), with Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella). New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee) and Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat).

Kimmy Gatewood (“Muppets Mayhem”) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (“Sneakerella”) and Dan Frey & Ru Sommer (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (“Wicked,” “Sneakerella”) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life.

This fall, Disney Concerts’ “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” will kick off on September 25 in Palm Springs, California. The new arena spectacular features stars from the "Descendants," "ZOMBIES," and "Camp Rock" film franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

Tickets and show information for the North America tour can be found here. The U.K./European tour will launch in Dublin, IE on February 6, 2027. Tickets and show information for the U.K./European tour can be found at www.WorldsCollideTourEurope.com.

Photo credit: Disney/David Astorga

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