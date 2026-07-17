AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY West End Revival to Have 6:30 Start Time

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, August: Osage County will return to London's West End in 2027 in the play's first major revival, starring two-time Olivier Award winner and 2026 Tony Award Best Actress winner, Lesley Manville as Violet Weston, alongside two-time BAFTA TV Award winner Anna Maxwell Martin as Barbara Fordham.

While West End productions typically have a curtain time of 7:30pm, August: Osage County will be starting the show an hour earlier at 6:30pm. The play typically has a long run time of about 3 hours.

BroadwayWorld recently wrote about the late start times to Broadway shows, with many people expressing their preference these days for earlier nighttime activites:

Producers and operators across live entertainment are still holding tightly to norms that were set decades ago. The 8 PM curtain is one of them. In 2021, The New York Times published an article positing that “6 PM is the new 8 PM in NYC”. And this week, Time Out shared OpenTable's data showing that 6pm to 6:59pm was the most popular dining hour in New York City, up 12 percent year over year; 5pm reservations are up 20 percent and 4pm ones increased by 16 percent.



The data is clear: people are going out earlier. A few innovative producers have listened, and those who added 5 PM performances have seen those shows become some of the hottest tickets in town.

Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning landmark family drama returns to the stage for a strictly limited 12-week season at the Noël Coward Theatre (A Delfont Mackintosh Theatre) from Monday 18 January - Saturday 10 April 2027, directed by Jeremy Herrin whose award-winning work includes People, Places and Things and Wolf Hall.

Following a sudden family crisis, the fiercely dysfunctional Weston family reunites at their Oklahoma home. As old wounds reopen and long-buried secrets come to light, simmering resentments in this unfiltered portrait of family life. By turns darkly funny and deeply moving, Tracy Letts' modern masterpiece is packed with unforgettable characters, blistering dialogue and explosive family truths.

Widely regarded as one of the defining plays of the 21st century, August: Osage County was first performed by Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2007 – of whom Tracy Letts remains a long-time member – before successful engagements on Broadway and at London's National Theatre.

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