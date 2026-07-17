New Tickets Available for QWEEN JEAN’S SUMMER LEGACY BALL at Little Island

Additional seats are now available for the third iteration of Tony Award winner Qween Jean’s Summer Legacy Ball in The Amph at Little Island on Saturday, August 1 at 8PM, the one-night-only ballroom extravaganza featuring legendary performers, runway walkers, and spectacle.

QWEEN JEAN: SUMMER LEGACY BALL

Creative direction is by Qween Jean, who also serves as host. Scenic design is by Simean Carpenter, lighting design is by Cha See, and sound design is by DJ Potts.

Honorees include Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Boom Boom Balenciaga, Kiara St. James, Brenda Continental, and Milan Soulja. Infinite Coles will headline the event, while Samora Pinderhughes and Dr. Jehbreal Jackson will serve as preachers. Julz Romell and Thunda will emcee the event, with performances by Haus of Telfar. Runway facilitation is by Daniella Agosto and Darius Case, panelists include Luna Luis Ortiz, Tracey Africa Norman, and Mother Pandora West, and DJ Blaize (Ball) will provide music.

The complete 2026 summer season includes concerts, world premieres, live radio shows, culinary events and parties—and through takeovers of the entire park. Presenting 56 performances by and featuring more than 200 artists in a dense, high-impact celebration of New York’s cultural life, Little Island enters its most focused and dynamic programming model yet. As in years past, The Amph tickets are $25, and The Glade performances and The Play Ground parties are free to the public – all enhanced by curated food, cocktails, and refreshments, served al fresco on the Hudson River.

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