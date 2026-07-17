Photos: Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Bows In EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross is making her Broadway debut in the 2026 Tony Award-nominated play EVERY BRILLIANT THING. Ross began performances on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, taking over from Mariska Hargitay for the play’s final five-week extension on Broadway, through Sunday, August 9, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos of her taking her bows below!

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, Every Brilliant Thing is a solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue.

Every Brilliant Thing has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway, where it began previews on February 21, starring Tony Award® winner Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter films). The play officially opened on Broadway on March 12, 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing was honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Radcliffe played his final performance on May 24, and Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: SVU”, My Mom Jayne) performed the role through July 5, before Ross began her run for the production’s final weeks through August 9, 2026. Check out photos of Ross in the show here.

Every Brilliant Thing features Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross

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