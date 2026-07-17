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Video: The Muny Debuts Trailer For DISNEY'S NEWSIES

The production features Jack Roden, Kayla Pecchioni, Bryce Williams, Michael Park, Anastacia McCleskey, and more.

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Featured Topic THE MUNY More Coverage



Disney's Newsies is now open at The Muny! Watch a first look tailer for the production, now playing through Wednesday, July 22. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. nightly with tickets available here.

NEWSIES is inspired by a true story and based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name. The Tony Award-winning musical follows a group of newsboys taking on a powerful newspaper publisher, with the score including the title anthem and 'Watch What Happens,' the signature number for the character of Katherine Plumber.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Jack Roden leads the production as Jack Kelly, stepping into the role after Casey Likes was originally announced. The production marks the return of NEWSIES to Forest Park for the first time since 2017, running July 16-22 at the outdoor James S. McDonnell Stage in St. Louis.

The cast also features Kayla Pecchioni, Bryce Williams, Michael ParkAnastacia McCleskeyNolan Almeida and Jaron Bentley. Also rounding out the cast are Drew BattlesArick BrooksOmarion BurkeJim Butz, Christian J. Collins, Matt Dean, Michael Di Leo, Zach Doran, Joel Douglas, Kylie Edwards, Johnny Fenton, Michael HallingBrianna Kim, Jacob Kim, Miles MarmolejoJoshua MessmoreAdolfo Ortiz-Feder, Evan Owen, Becca Perron, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Kevin Antonio Rodriguez and Jonah D. Winston.

The Muny also posted designer run footage, giving audiences an earlier look at the company in rehearsal. Video footage of Kayla Pecchioni singing "Watch What Happens" was also released. Tickets for NEWSIES start at $20 and are available through the Muny box office and MetroTix.

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