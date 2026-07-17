Listen: Elaine Paige Releases New Album ‘Miscellaneous Paige’

Broadway and West End alum Elaine Paige has released her new album ‘Miscellaneous Paige’, a hand-picked selection of 12 songs that serve as a personal time capsule for the performer.

"It’s a collection of songs gathered over the years - a nostalgic reflection with the passage of time as its central thread," said Paige. The album includes covers of songs originated by Joni Mitchell, Ben Platt, Bruno Mars, and Randy Newman. Sting's August Winds, featured in his 2013 musical The Last Ship, is also on the album.

The album is available to stream below and signed copies of the CD can be purchased here.

About Elaine Paige

Elaine Paige is an Olivier Award-winning actress who has starred in many West End & Broadway musicals, including Evita, Cats, Chess, Sunset Boulevard, Follies, and more. In 1995, she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to Musical Theatre. In 2025, she was further honoured in the Birthday Honours of King Charles III, being elevated to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in recognition of her services to music and to charity.

She has also starred in numerous television productions, performed worldwide in concert and recorded over 30 albums. She continues to present her weekly BBC Radio 2 programme, Elaine Paige On Sunday, which is now in its 22nd year and regularly attracts over 2 million listeners.

Paige serves as Artistic Associate and Vice President of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, where she has established an Elaine Paige Scholarship which provides essential financial assistance and sustained support to exceptionally talented emerging performers. She has also entered into a formal partnership with BIMM University and created The Elaine Paige Future Talent Scholarship at Performers College Brighton, further extending her commitment to fostering excellence within the next generation of musical theatre artists.

Other charitable work includes President of The Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, Ambassador for both The Children’s Trust and The Royal Voluntary Service, Patron of Go Live Theatre and her own animal charity West End Woofs. Paige also supports the Lupus Trust, Noah’s Ark, the Woodland Trust and Smile Train.

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