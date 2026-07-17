Listen: THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB Original Cast Recording Now Available to Stream

The Original Cast Recording of THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB, the official companion album to Jon Richardson's new musical, is now available on all major streaming and digital platforms, as well as on vinyl. Stream the album HERE. Vinyl editions are available for purchase at the Provincetown Theater and online HERE. Listen to the full album below!

Following its sold-out, record-breaking world premiere in October 2025, THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB has returned to the Provincetown Theater for a limited engagement running through September 6, 2026. The production has earned widespread critical acclaim, with the Provincetown Independent calling it a "joyful triumph," and received seven BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, including Best New Musical. The first week of the return engagement has already sold out, with tickets for the remaining performances available exclusively through the Provincetown Theater's website.

It's the last night of the summer of 1963 at The Jack of Hearts Club, a rowdy Provincetown bar where a group of regulars gathers for their annual "So Long, Summer" cabaret send-off. Everyone's here: community matriarch Dorothy, who runs the joint; her daughter Elizabeth, who's steeling herself for the end of another summer romance; and wide-eyed piano player Sonny, who's wrapping up his first season at The Jack of Hearts. As Elizabeth begins to imagine a life beyond the safe harbor of Provincetown, Sonny prepares to say goodbye to his first real friends. Everyone is trying to find where they belong.

This original musical tells a story about community, belonging, and the human need for connection. Featuring the rousing music and lyrics of Jon Richardson, THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB will leave you humming into the night to the tune of unabashed queer joy.

The Original Cast Recording of THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB features music direction and arrangements by Nevada Lozano. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, mastered by Oscar Zambrano of Zampol Productions, and recorded at Renaissance Recording. Will Van Dyke served as A&R representative. The album is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Jon Richardson, and Dan Silver, with executive producers Thomas M. Neff and Richard Brighi, and associate producers Francesca & Nick Grossman, Rob & Danny McBride, and Beth Richardson & Sue Goldstein. The album artwork is by José Villarrubia ©2025.

THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB features an original book, music and lyrics by Jon Richardson. The production is directed by Leda Hoffmann, with choreography by Jeffrey Gugliotti and musical arrangements by Nevada Lozano. Sam Myers serves as dramaturg and Wes Cotter is the production stage manager. Scenic design is by Shannon Robert, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, costume design by Carol Sherry and sound design by Dave Wallingford. Roy Gabay serves as general manager. THE JACK OF HEARTS CLUB returns to Provincetown Theater, under the leadership of Executive Director Gary Garrison and Artistic Director David Drake.

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