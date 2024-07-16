Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
What Does It Take to Make an Original Broadway Cast Recording?
Video: Ben Feels the Illinoise with Choreo from ILLINOISE
Meet the Cast of JOB, Now In Previews on Broadway!
by Stephi Wild
Following two sold-out runs Off-Broadway, JOB, the play by Max Wolf Friedlich, starring acclaimed original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, is coming to Broadway! (more...)
Photos: OH, MARY! Celebrates Opening Night at The Eagle
by Bruce Glikas
Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! officially opened on Broadway on July 11 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the show's opening night celebration at The Eagle. Check out our exclusive photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham Get Ready to Lead THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Stephi Wild
We've got your first look at Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham in character in the upcoming Broadway-bound production of The Queen of Versailles. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Will Return This September
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is set to return this September! Learn more about when and where you can attend this year's event here!. (more...)
Full Cast Set For NINE at the Kennedy Center, Starring Steven Pasquale
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast and creative team have been announced for the production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Nine at the Kennedy Center! Learn more about who is joining the company, led by Steven Pasquale.. (more...)
MEAN GIRLS North American Tour Unveils Company for Upcoming Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the upcoming second year of the Mean Girls North American Tour. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Launch New National Tour at Theatre Under The Stars
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Under The Stars is launching the new national tour of the Tony and Grammy -winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
