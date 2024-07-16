Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, July 18

Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 2

Round 3 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition

by Team BWW

Voting is now open for round 3 of BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket, deciding which is the ultimate Tony Award-loser for Best Musical! Voting for this round continues through Sunday, July 21st, 2024.

What Does It Take to Make an Original Broadway Cast Recording?

by Caitlin Hornik

BroadwayWorld spoke to several individuals and executives who played integral roles in the making of two original Broadway cast recordings of musicals that opened during the 2023-2024 season, Lempicka and The Great Gatsby. These creatives shed light on the behind-the-scenes processes and layers of work that most people don’t see.. (more...)

Video: Ben Feels the Illinoise with Choreo from ILLINOISE

by Ben Cameron

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Meet the Cast of JOB, Now In Previews on Broadway!

by Stephi Wild

Following two sold-out runs Off-Broadway, JOB, the play by Max Wolf Friedlich, starring acclaimed original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, is coming to Broadway! (more...)

Photos: OH, MARY! Celebrates Opening Night at The Eagle

by Bruce Glikas

Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! officially opened on Broadway on July 11 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the show's opening night celebration at The Eagle. Check out our exclusive photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham Get Ready to Lead THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

by Stephi Wild

We've got your first look at Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham in character in the upcoming Broadway-bound production of The Queen of Versailles. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Will Return This September

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is set to return this September! Learn more about when and where you can attend this year's event here!. (more...)

Full Cast Set For NINE at the Kennedy Center, Starring Steven Pasquale

by Stephi Wild

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for the production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Nine at the Kennedy Center! Learn more about who is joining the company, led by Steven Pasquale.. (more...)

MEAN GIRLS North American Tour Unveils Company for Upcoming Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The full cast has been revealed for the upcoming second year of the Mean Girls North American Tour. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Launch New National Tour at Theatre Under The Stars

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Theatre Under The Stars is launching the new national tour of the Tony and Grammy -winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!