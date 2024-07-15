Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Will Return This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is set to return this September! The biggest day for Broadway fans will return to New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, September 22. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction unites all theater fans – whether they’re onstage, behind the scenes or in the audience – in their hunt for Broadway-themed treasures, unique experiences and theater magic.

Theater lovers of every kind will have the opportunity to take home one-of-a-kind mementos and autographed collectibles and bid on exclusive Broadway experiences and items including props, costume pieces, opening night theater packages and more.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will run from 10 am – 7 pm with tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets, the silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live grand auction wrapping up the day in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Details for the 38th edition of the event, including participating tables and auction lots, will be announced after Labor Day.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings when cast members of the original A Chorus Line set up two tables outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,237,179. Since 1987, the 37 editions of the event have raised more than $18.7 million.