MEAN GIRLS North American Tour Unveils Company for Upcoming Season

The full cast has been revealed for the upcoming second year of the Mean Girls North American Tour.

Reprising their roles from the full 2023 – 2024 season are Natalie Shaw as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, MaryRose Brendel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Shawn Mathews as Kevin G., and Kristen Seggio as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

José Raúl and Tym Brown, who joined North Shore High this past spring, will continue with the tour as Aaron Samuels and Mr. Duvall respectively.

Joining them is Joshua Morrisey as Damian Hubbard beginning July 30th in Toronto.

The cast also includes Carly Ameling, Megan Arseneau, Thalia Atallah, Connor Buonaccorsi, Paloma D’Auria, Kayla Goins, Chase Graham, Tyler Jung, Tay Marquise, Oshie Mellon, Brandon Moreno, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Emma X. O’Loughlin, Jamal Stone, Jocelyn Darci Trimmer, and Ryan Vogt.



Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played to packed houses. The show made its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington D.C. A film adaptation of the musical with Paramount Pictures premiered on January 12, 2024, and Mean Girls opened in London’s West End on June 26, 2024.



The tour is directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by John MacInnis based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costume design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner, sound design is by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, hair design is by Josh Marquette, make-up design is by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music supervisor is Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Vocal arrangements are by Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmondand Natalie Tenenbaum; orchestrations are by John Clancy; and dance and incidental musical arrangements are by Glen Kelly. The music coordinator is John Mezzio. Casting is by The Telsey Office.



The Mean Girls tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Chad Anderson and is supported by assistant stage manager Kyrah Michael. The company management team will be led by company manager Soldanela Rivera with assistant company manager Taylor Parris. The tour music director/conductor is Julius LaFlamme.



Mean Girls was originally produced on Broadway by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, and Sonia Friedman. Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is available on all streaming platforms.

