Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, February 2

Cult of Love closes on Broadway

Left on Tenth closes on Broadway

Video: Ben Feels the Beat of NYC with Choreo from HELL'S KITCHEN

by Ben Cameron

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Video: Joey Fatone is Living His Best Broadway Life in & JULIET

by Joey Mervis

It's been over two decades since pop icon Joey Fatone last appeared on Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors. Now he's back and singing a score much closer to his heart. The *NSYNC member joined the company of & Juliet, in which he will play Lance through March 16.

Video: In Rehearsals for URINETOWN at Encores!

by Joey Mervis

Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with the cast and creative team of Urinetown at Encores! as they give a special sneak peek of 'Follow Your Heart' and 'Privilege to Pee.' . (more...)

Photos: Jimmy Fallon Joins the Cast of ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

by Bruce Glikas

Jimmy Fallon has officially joined the Broadway cast of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers. Check out photos from his first performance here!. (more...)

Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Get WICKED Movie Funko Pops

by Josh Sharpe

Good news! Two fan-favorite cameos from the Wicked movie have received new Funko Pop! figures. As part of the Wicked line, a two-pack of the Emerald City Players- played by original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in the 2024- are up for pre-order. . (more...)

Cynthia Erivo to Perform at GRAMMY Awards

by Josh Sharpe

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will take the stage this Sunday at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards as part of a series of special performances that will highlight the award ceremony.. (more...)

INSIDIOUS Live Tour Shuts Down in Detroit Following Audience Complaints

by Joshua Wright

Detroit's Fisher Theatre hosted what may be the last live performance of the Insidious horror franchise this past weekend. The production, titled 'Insidious: The Further You Fear,' failed to impress audiences, leading to the tour's cancellation.. (more...)

UK Stage Production Of CORALINE Canceled Following Neil Gaiman Sexual Misconduct Allegations

by Joshua Wright

The UK stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Coraline has been canceled following allegations of sexual misconduct against the author. The tour was set to visit multiple cities including Leeds and Edinburgh. Gaiman denies the claims, which involve accusations of nonconsensual BDSM.. (more...)

New Stage Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE BFG Will Premiere in the UK

by Stephi Wild

The BFG will be presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company. It has been adapted by Tom Wells and will be directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director Daniel Evans in his directorial debut for the company. . (more...)

Video: Hugh Jackman Calls In Broadway Alum Lauren Blackman For Last-Minute Performance at Radio City

by Michael Major

Hugh Jackman's Radio City concert was saved when Lauren Blackman stepped in to sing a crucial song. When the performer who sings 'Never Enough' fell ill the day after opening night, Blackman performed the beloved Greatest Showman song in a new video.. (more...)

Video: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in New Clip From MACBETH, Coming to Cinemas in February

by Stephi Wild

An all new clip has been released of David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in the cinema release of the critically acclaimed production of Donmar Warehouse’s Macbeth. Check out the video here!. (more...)

