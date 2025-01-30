Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
by Bruce Glikas
Jimmy Fallon has officially joined the Broadway cast of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers. Check out photos from his first performance here!. (more...)
Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Get WICKED Movie Funko Pops
by Josh Sharpe
Good news! Two fan-favorite cameos from the Wicked movie have received new Funko Pop! figures. As part of the Wicked line, a two-pack of the Emerald City Players- played by original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in the 2024- are up for pre-order. . (more...)
Cynthia Erivo to Perform at GRAMMY Awards
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will take the stage this Sunday at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards as part of a series of special performances that will highlight the award ceremony.. (more...)
INSIDIOUS Live Tour Shuts Down in Detroit Following Audience Complaints
by Joshua Wright
Detroit's Fisher Theatre hosted what may be the last live performance of the Insidious horror franchise this past weekend. The production, titled 'Insidious: The Further You Fear,' failed to impress audiences, leading to the tour's cancellation.. (more...)
UK Stage Production Of CORALINE Canceled Following Neil Gaiman Sexual Misconduct Allegations
by Joshua Wright
The UK stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Coraline has been canceled following allegations of sexual misconduct against the author. The tour was set to visit multiple cities including Leeds and Edinburgh. Gaiman denies the claims, which involve accusations of nonconsensual BDSM.. (more...)
New Stage Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE BFG Will Premiere in the UK
by Stephi Wild
The BFG will be presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company. It has been adapted by Tom Wells and will be directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director Daniel Evans in his directorial debut for the company. . (more...)
Video: Hugh Jackman Calls In Broadway Alum Lauren Blackman For Last-Minute Performance at Radio City
by Michael Major
Hugh Jackman's Radio City concert was saved when Lauren Blackman stepped in to sing a crucial song. When the performer who sings 'Never Enough' fell ill the day after opening night, Blackman performed the beloved Greatest Showman song in a new video.. (more...)
Video: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in New Clip From MACBETH, Coming to Cinemas in February
by Stephi Wild
An all new clip has been released of David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in the cinema release of the critically acclaimed production of Donmar Warehouse’s Macbeth. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Lena Hall
Other birthdays on this date include:
Ann Dowd
Phil Collins
Norbert Leo Butz
