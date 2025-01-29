Video: Hugh Jackman Calls In Broadway Alum Lauren Blackman For Last-Minute Performance at Radio City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hugh Jackman's Radio City concert was saved when Broadway alum Lauren Blackman stepped in to sing a crucial song. When the performer who sings "Never Enough" fell ill the day after opening night, Blackman stepped up from the ensemble to sing the beloved Greatest Showman song.

Blackman took to Instagram to share a look inside her last-minute performance, including Jackman's speech before she took the stage. She then proceeds to deliver the song, followed by a rousing ovation from the audience.

"The full story. On January 25th (the day after opening Hugh Jackman’s sensational new show as his backup singer) I found myself in the middle of a, Capital M, MOMENT. With 3.5 hours notice, I grabbed my mom’s dress and took a leap. I didn’t need to be perfect. I needed to be present," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Jackman and Blackman previously shared the stage in The Music Man, where she understudied Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.

Blackman has been seen on Broadway in Lempicka, The Music Man, and Anastasia. She was also seen on the national tour of Hello, Dolly! as Irene Molloy.

About Hugh Jackman's New York With Love Concert Series

In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, also including The Boy From Oz and other surprises from his career.

Performances of Jackman's New York With Love concert series run through October 4.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.