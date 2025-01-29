New Stage Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE BFG Will Premiere in the UK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roald Dahl's children's novel, The BFG, which was later adapted into a film, is coming to the stage in a major production this year.

The upcoming festive family show will be presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company in London. It has been adapted by Tom Wells and will be directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director Daniel Evans in his directorial debut for the company.

This comes following adaptations of Dahl’s The Witches at The National Theatre and The Enormous Crocodile, at the Leeds Playhouse and the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Performances will run 25 November 2025 - 31 January 2026 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

The BFG (short for The Big Friendly Giant) is a 1982 children's novel by British author Roald Dahl. It is an expansion of a short story from Dahl's 1975 novel Danny, the Champion of the World. An animated adaptation was released in 1989 with David Jason providing the voice of the BFG and Amanda Root as the voice of Sophie. A theatrical Disney live-action adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg was released in 2016.

The story had previously been adapted for the stage by David Wood and premiered at the Wimbledon Theatre in 1991, before playing various regional productions around the world.

About The BFG

One extraordinary night, a young orphan named Sophie is snatched by a giant and taken far away to Giant Country. There she learns that human-eating giants are guzzling 'norphans' the world over. But she soon discovers that her new friend, the BFG, is different – he's a dream-catching, snozzcumber-munching gentle soul who refuses to eat humans.

While other giants terrorise the world, the BFG ignites Sophie's imagination, and they devise a daring plan to save children everywhere. In the end, the smallest human bean and the gentlest giant prove that a dream can change the world.