Cynthia Erivo to Perform at GRAMMY Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will take the stage this Sunday at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards as part of a series of special performances that will highlight the award ceremony. These include the annual In Memoriam segment, a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, and touching tributes celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles.

Erivo was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2024's Wicked, bringing her even closer to EGOT status. Her Grammy award came in 2017 for The Color Purple cast album.

In addition to Erivo, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder are set to appear.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music’s Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on the Recording Academy®’s YouTube channel and live.GRAMMY.com. Previously announced performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger