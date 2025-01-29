INSIDIOUS Live Tour Shuts Down in Detroit Following Audience Complaints

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Detroit's Fisher Theatre hosted what may be the last live performance of the Insidious horror franchise this past weekend, reports WXYZ Detroit. The production, titled "Insidious: The Further You Fear," failed to impress audiences, leading to the tour's cancellation.

The show, which opened in Lafayette, AR, on January 18th, promised an "immersive horror experience" and "80 minutes of terror" featuring iconic characters from the franchise. However, attendee reviews suggest that the production fell short of these promises.

Jill Hamilton-Krawczyck attended the Detroit premiere and expressed her dissatisfaction. "It was kind of a letdown," she stated, noting the absence of a set and a disconnect between the show's marketing and the actual performance.

Her sister-in-law, Lynn Krawczyk, who also attended, echoed these sentiments. "We were surprised when we sat down, and there was no set. It just wasn't at all what it was advertised as," she said.

Following audience complaints, tickets for upcoming Insidious shows were pulled from the official website.

A spokesperson from The Fisher Theatre commented on the situation: "We are in touch with the producers of 'Insidious: The Further You Fear' regarding their weekend engagement at the Fisher Theatre. Once we hear back from them, we will be in touch with Insidious fans regarding their feedback on the show."

An actor from the production confirmed that the show has been canceled. Despite the anticipation surrounding this new venture by the producers of the Insidious franchise, including Blumhouse, the response was overwhelmingly negative.

The tour was scheduled to continue playing dates through June 1st, 2025.