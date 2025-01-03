Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 3, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

25 Broadway People to Watch in 2025

by Sidney Paterra

Who should you keep your eye on as the spring season begins and awards season approaches? Check out our list of just 25 performers and creatives to watch out for in the new year!

Exclusive: Dominique Kelley Breaks Down His Viral Choreography from THE GREAT GATSBY

by Joey Mervis

Big Broadway is back and its doesn't get any bigger than the party that's being thrown eight times a week at the Broadway Theatre. The Great Gatsby is roaring into its second year and the sensational choreography of Dominique Kelley is one of the many elements that has audiences coming back for more.

Photos: Chloe Fineman Joins ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

by Stephi Wild

Chloe Fineman has joined the rotating cast of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich and is making her Broadway debut! Check out photos of Fineman in All In here!. (more...)

Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Macy Bettwieser

by Nicole Rosky

We are getting to know the Next on Stage Season 5 Top 3. Meet High School contestant Macy Bettwieser from Hartford, Vermont.. (more...)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at the Hollywood Bowl This Summer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jesus Christ Superstar will be presented at the Hollywood Bowl next summer! Learn more about The Hollywood Bowl and what's upcoming in the new 2025 season!. (more...)

Photos: WICKED Float Comes to Pasadena's Rose Parade

by Stephi Wild

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment recently partnered with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses to bring the magic of Wicked to the 136th Rose Parade. Check out photos of the Wicked float here!. (more...)

The Unforgettable Broadway Events of 2024

by A.A. Cristi

2024 was quite a ride. From blockbuster films to acclaimed albums, from bittersweet moments of remembrance to joyful celebrations; from Oz to the Oval Office, from Norma to Mama- the world of Broadway (and beyond) gave us all something to sing about this year.

Dance Into 2025 With Advice From Your Favorite Broadway Shows

by A.A. Cristi

2025 is officially here! Get some advice from your favroite Broadway shows to help launch you into the future!

Producer Cameron Mackintosh Reveals Decline in Profits

by Chloe Rabinowitz

West End producer Cameron Mackintosh has reported a decline in profits. Mackintosh is the producer of West End productions Hamilton, Mary Poppins, and Les Misérables, and his company runs eight West End venues. Learn more!. (more...)

Review Roundup: AIDA Directed by Michael Mayer at the Metropolitan Opera

by Stephi Wild

After being postponed due to the pandemic in the 2020-21 season, The Met's new production of the opera Aida finally opened as part of the 2024/2025 season with a completely new staging, directed by Michael Mayer. Read the reviews here!. (more...)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Full Met Gala Performance Unveiled

by Josh Sharpe

Last year, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took the stage at the Met Gala to perform a powerful rendition of When You Believe from The Prince of Egypt. Cara Delevingne has just released the full performance in an Instagram post to begin the new year. Watch it now! . (more...)

Video: Patti LuPone Rings in 2025 With Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola & More

by Michael Major

Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to reveal that she was celebrating New Year's Eve with none other than the original Norma Desmond, Patti LuPone. See a video with Cole Escola and more!. (more...)

Video: Can You Solve This 'Theater Etymology' Final Jeopardy?

by Josh Sharpe

To close out 2024, Jeopardy featured a potentially difficult final question in the category of 'Theater Etymology.' Rather than a question centering on modern Broadway, the clue harkened back to the theater of yore. Find out the answer here!. (more...)

Telly Leung

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!