Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Full Met Gala Performance Unveiled

Last year, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took the stage at the Met Gala to perform a powerful rendition of When You Believe from The Prince of Egypt. Following the performance, Grande shared a snippet to her TikTok account, and now, actress Cara Delevingne has released the full performance in an Instagram post to begin the new year.

"This is a gift from me to you, one of my favorite moments of the year," the caption reads. "This performance shook me to my core. These two woman, their friendship, their voices, the message…" Watch the full performance below.

Their rendition of the Stephen Schwartz song is reminiscent of pop cover by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, which hit the charts in 1998 during the original release of the film.

The two artists starred together in the blockbuster film adaptation of Wicked, which was just released on digital. In addition to Erivo and Grande, the Wicked film adaptation stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.