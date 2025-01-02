Exclusive: Dominique Kelley Breaks Down His Viral Choreography from THE GREAT GATSBY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Big Broadway is back and its doesn't get any bigger than the party that's being thrown eight times a week at the Broadway Theatre. The Great Gatsby is roaring into its second year and the sensational choreography of Dominique Kelley is one of the many elements that has audiences coming back for more.

"[The Great Gatsby] is everything I love about the 1920s. One of my favorite time periods is the Harlem Renaissance- that movement harkens back to Harlem and getting down into the floor and using your body," Kelley explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Time before that, people had to dance together, but in that era, when it came to the advent of jazz music... you could dance by yourself! That's something we can relate to now, because whether it's a TikTok dance or you're going to a club, people are dancing by themselves. I wanted to incorporate things that we know with something that we may not have seen before."

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as Kelley tells us more about the choreo that has taken Broadway (and TikTok) by storm!