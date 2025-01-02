Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Macy Bettwieser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just weeks ago we learned which talented contestants will move forward to the finale of Next On Stage, sponsored by AMDA! The Top 3 are getting ready to show us what they've got in New York City, as they prepare to perform at the famed 54 Below on January 19.

Learn more about Next on Stage: Season 5.

Who will win the competition? You'll have to tune into the live finale on Sunday, January 19 to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Macy Bettwieser from Hartford, Vermont.

What do you love the most about performing?

I love the empowering feeling and adrenaline of representing someone else’s life and embodying their emotions. The opportunity to tell someone’s story and create a difference in the way people view their experiences motivates me to always try my best.

What's a role that you'd love to play someday and why?

Alice in Bright Star. I had the opportunity to audition for this part before and decided against it since I didn’t think I was technically ready for it, but I would love to explore the vocal complexities and emotional acting range of Alice in the beautiful musical Bright Star someday.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Lanni Luce West has had a great impact on me in the past 9 years of working together. She has been my director for nearly 15 shows and has seen me through every aspect of my life. She has helped me learn how to use my emotions to add to the complexities of a character and bring them to life.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I am in cosmetology school on track to be a licensed professional by June 2025!

Watch Macy's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: