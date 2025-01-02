JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at the Hollywood Bowl This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jesus Christ Superstar will be presented at the Hollywood Bowl in summer 2025! The news was revealed on Instagram. See the full post here! The full summer 2025 Hollywood Bowl season will be announced on February 18.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning icons—and one of the best-selling artists of all time—Earth, Wind & Fire will lead the July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular in three performances on July 2, 3 and 4, 2025.

With the Hollywood Bowl serving as the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for over 100 years, the 2025 season continues the tradition of presenting classical concerts every Tuesday and Thursday night, featuring Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil, and a roster of star-studded guest conductors and artists. Jazz Plus nights offer a wide-ranging trip through the world of jazz and beyond, with the LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock at the helm. Weekends will be filled with some of the biggest names in popular music, selections of films and film music, and the KCRW Festival featuring an eclectic array of exciting artists.