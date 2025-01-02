Photos: WICKED Float Comes to Pasadena's Rose Parade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal Pictures Home Entertainment recently partnered with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses to bring the magic of Wicked to the 136th Rose Parade. The annual parade aired Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 8-10 a.m. PT on NBC. Check out photos of the Wicked float below!

The float appropriately entitled, “Defying Gravity,” features larger-than-life depictions of the two main characters, Elphaba and Glinda, poised on either side of the Emerald City, commemorating their profound friendship as they journey to the magnificent land of Oz. Created in collaboration with the talented team at Phoenix Decorating Company, the float includes captivating elements that viewers will love, such as a motion-activated Elphaba, Glinda’s sparkling bubbles, and a shimmering Emerald City.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.