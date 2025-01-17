Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
|SIX Will Welcome A New Cast of Queens on Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
The Tony Award-winning global smash hit musical SIX, will crown some new queens next month! The new Queens will start performances on Wednesday, February 19 at the Lena Horne Theatre.. (more...)
Photos: Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS; Two New Cast Members Join
Orville Peck & Eva Noblezada to Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
West Bank Cafe Will Re-Open This Month
by Stephi Wild
After ongoing efforts to save the venue, The West Bank Cafe will be reopening this month, with the Laurie Beechman Theatre expected to reopen in February. Learn more here!. (more...)
Photos: PERFECT CRIME's John Schneider Receives Sardi's Caricature
by Bruce Glikas
John Schneider, who is currently starring in Perfect Crime Off-Broadway, recently received his caricature at the iconic Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of the portrait. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen Will Join West End Cast of WICKED
by Stephi Wild
WICKED has announced its full new London cast who are set to begin performances at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre in March. Learn more about the full cast here!. (more...)
Casey Likes Will Lead and Direct SPRING AWAKENING in Arizona
by Stephi Wild
Fresh off his critically acclaimed run as Marty Mcfly in Back to the Future the Musical on Broadway, Likes promises a bold, new, and modern vision of the Tony-winning musical.. (more...)
Review Roundup: PARADE National Tour Starring Max Chernin & Talia Suskauer
by Joshua Wright
The touring production of the recent Broadway revival of Parade is now on tour across the United States. What did the critics think? Read all the reviews. The company is led by Max Chernin (Broadway Revival of Parade) and Talia Suskauer who will play Leo and Lucille Frank.. (more...)
Justina Machado and Tatianna Córdoba Will Lead REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES
by Stephi Wild
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has announced casting for two of their leading ladies. Learn more about Justina Machado and Tatianna Córdoba and find out how to get tickets here to the new Broadway musical!. (more...)
40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Sets Dates and Reveals Special Award Recipients
by Stephi Wild
The date has been set for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, celebrating four decades of recognizing Off-Broadway excellence. Plus, this year's Special Award recipients havebeen announced. . (more...)
