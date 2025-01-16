Photos: PERFECT CRIME's John Schneider Receives Sardi's Caricature

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John Schneider, who is currently starring in Perfect Crime Off-Broadway, recently received his caricature at the iconic Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of the portrait. Check out photos below!

John Schneider's extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent" on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, along with recurring appearances on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Nip/Tuck, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Dancing with the Stars, and most recently, The Masked Singer.

As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own movies, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), Poker Run (2021) and To Die For (2022). He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime's 2021 holiday hit, Christmas In Tune, which follows several cross-generational smashes, from Smokey and the Bandit (Burt Reynolds) to Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (Shailene Woodley) and Sydney White (Amanda Bynes).

In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles utle on the Billboard Country chart. It's also worth noting that John co-founded (with ison B Marie Osmond) the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised more than $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals throughout the United States.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas