Photos: PERFECT CRIME's John Schneider Receives Sardi's Caricature

Schneider joined the cast of Perfect Crime on December 13.

By: Jan. 16, 2025
John Schneider, who is currently starring in Perfect Crime Off-Broadway, recently received his caricature at the iconic Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of the portrait. Check out photos below!

John Schneider's extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent" on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, along with recurring appearances on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Nip/Tuck, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Dancing with the Stars, and most recently, The Masked Singer.

As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own movies, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), Poker Run (2021) and To Die For (2022). He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime's 2021 holiday hit, Christmas In Tune, which follows several cross-generational smashes, from Smokey and the Bandit (Burt Reynolds) to Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (Shailene Woodley) and Sydney White (Amanda Bynes).

In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles utle on the Billboard Country chart. It's also worth noting that John co-founded (with ison B Marie Osmond) the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised more than $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals throughout the United States. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: PERFECT CRIME's John Schneider Receives Sardi's Caricature
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius and John Schneider

Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius and John Schneider
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius and John Schneider

Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius and John Schneider
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius and John Schneider

John Schneider
John Schneider

John Schneider
John Schneider

John Schneider and Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius
John Schneider and Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius

John Schneider
John Schneider

John Schneider
John Schneider

John Schneider
John Schneider

John Schneider
John Schneider

John Schneider and Catherine Russell
John Schneider and Catherine Russell

John Schneider and Catherine Russell
John Schneider and Catherine Russell

John Schneider and Catherine Russell
John Schneider and Catherine Russell

Mayor of Stamford NY Bob Schneider and brother John Schneider
Mayor of Stamford NY Bob Schneider and brother John Schneider

John Schneider and Greta Blackburn
John Schneider and Greta Blackburn

Greta Blackburn and John Schneider
Greta Blackburn and John Schneider

John Schneider and wife Dee Dee Sorvino
John Schneider and wife Dee Dee Sorvino

John Schneider and wife Dee Dee Sorvino
John Schneider and wife Dee Dee Sorvino

John Schneider and wife Dee Dee Sorvino
John Schneider and wife Dee Dee Sorvino

John Schneider
John Schneider

Mark Epperson and John Schneider
Mark Epperson and John Schneider

John Schneider and Lauren Green
John Schneider and Lauren Green

John Schneider's caricature
John Schneider's caricature

John Schneider
John Schneider




