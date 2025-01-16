Justina Machado and Tatianna Córdoba Will Lead REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has announced casting for two of their leading ladies. Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba will make her debut starring as ambitious high school senior Ana Garcia (a role that marked America Ferrera’s breakout debut in the 2002 HBO film). Starring alongside her will be film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse,” “The Horror of Dolores Roach”) as Carmen Garcia, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is set to begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film.

The production also announced the full creative team for the Broadway run, which will feature direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will also feature music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by John Shivers, video design by Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza, and Orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez. Tripp Phillips will serve as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves (screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo). American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University produced the musical’s critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will mark Tatianna Córdoba’s Broadway debut. She received a B.F.A in Musical Theater from Boston Conservatory at Berklee and originally hails from the Bay Area in California.

Justina Machado stars in the upcoming Netflix medical drama “Pulse.” Her previous credits include Amazon/Blumhouse series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” Lifetime’s “Switched Before Birth,” HBO’s “Six Feet Under,” USA Network’s “Queen of the South,” CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” and Netflix/POP TV’s Emmy-winning comedy “One Day at a Time,” where she starred opposite Rita Moreno. She recently starred in the independent feature The Throwback (2024) from director Mario Garcia. Machado’s Broadway credits include In The Heights (2008) and A Free Man of Color (2010), and she played the role of Carmen Garcia in the world premiere of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical at the American Repertory Theater in 2023.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler (Waitress) and Jack Noseworthy, alongside Peggy Koenig, Stan Ponte, John Gore Organization, Ira Pittelman, Stacie and Steven Weisbrot, Michael Valdes, Michael P. Kruke, The Nederlander Organization, Erin and Ramesh Narasimhan, Emerald Drive, HGH Productions, the Independent Presenters Network, Jared King, Ira Kleinman, Peter May, Philip and James DeCarlo-Schnepper, Lilli and Jonathan Roth, Jayne Baron Sherman, Alicia Menendez and The Shubert Organization.