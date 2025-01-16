40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Sets Dates and Reveals Special Award Recipients

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The date has been set for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, celebrating four decades of recognizing Off-Broadway excellence. The ceremony is set for Sunday, May 4, 2025, 7:00PM at NYU Skirball.

Additionally, this year's Special Award recipients havebeen announced. The Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF. The event will be open to the public, with tickets available for purchase beginning Thursday, April 3, at tickets.nyu.edu or at the NYU Skirball box office Tuesday – Saturday 12pm–6pm.

2025 Special Award Recipients

Playwrights’ Sidewalk - Alice Childress

Outstanding Body of Work - New Federal Theatre

Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway - Carol Fishman

2025 Key Lortel Awards Dates

Tuesday, April 1 - Lortel Award Nominations Meeting

Wednesday, April 2 - Lortel Award Nominations Announced

Wednesday, April 23 - Nominees Breakfast

Sunday, May 4 - 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Ceremony

The Off-Broadway League’s Lortel Awards Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Alana Canty-Samuel, Tisa Chang, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Kenneth Naanep, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Michael Sag, Jonathan Whitton, Casey York, and Jeffrey Shubart, Chair) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, Karla Liriano, and Rascher Alcasid) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman directs the Lortel Awards. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.