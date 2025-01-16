Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, January 19
Orville Peck & Eva Noblezada to Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Photos: Betty Gilpin Meets the Press Ahead of Run in OH, MARY!
At This Performance: Getting to Know Swings, The Backbone of Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Perhaps no member of a Broadway company is more indispensable or rightfully lauded than our incredible covers. And of all the good folks working behind the scenes ready to keep the show going on day after day, perhaps no one works harder than the swing.. (more...)
WICKED, SING SING & More Nominated For BAFTA Awards - Full List of Nominees
by Josh Sharpe
The 2025 BAFTA Award nominations have been announced. Check out the full list of nominations, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Zoe Saldaña, A Complete Unknown and more.. (more...)
Sonia Friedman Joins Producing Team of Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Stephi Wild
Sonia Friedman has joined the team as producer and general partner for the upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: Did OLIVER! Leave Audiences Wanting More?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Lionel Bart’s iconic musical, OLIVER!, which he has fully reconceived with director and choreographer Matthew Bourne, has now opened at the Gielgud Theatre.. (more...)
Review: OLIVER!, Gielgud Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
After blowing audiences away in Chichester, Matthew Bourne’s addictive version of Lionel Bart’s beloved OLIVER! lands in the West End in truly glorious form.. (more...)
Video: Joy Woods Discusses Playing Louise in Broadway's GYPSY
by Josh Sharpe
Gypsy is now open on Broadway and the show, led by Audra McDonald, is receiving rave reviews. Joy Woods plays Louise in the production, and the star recently joined The View to discuss her character and the casting choices on display in the revival.
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"If you believe
Videos