News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 16, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

 

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, January 19
R+J closes on Broadway
Our Town closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image

Orville Peck & Eva Noblezada to Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award winner Eva Noblezada will star as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image

Photos: Betty Gilpin Meets the Press Ahead of Run in OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
Oh, Mary! has found its next Mary! Emmy Award-nominated actor Betty Gilpin will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln. Ahead of her run, she met the press at a recent event and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)

 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image

At This Performance: Getting to Know Swings, The Backbone of Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Perhaps no member of a Broadway company is more indispensable or rightfully lauded than our incredible covers. And of all the good folks working behind the scenes ready to keep the show going on day after day, perhaps no one works harder than the swing.. (more...

WICKED, SING SING & More Nominated For BAFTA Awards - Full List of Nominees
by Josh Sharpe
The 2025 BAFTA Award nominations have been announced. Check out the full list of nominations, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Zoe Saldaña, A Complete Unknown and more.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image

Sonia Friedman Joins Producing Team of Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Stephi Wild
Sonia Friedman has joined the team as producer and general partner for the upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image

Review Roundup: Did OLIVER! Leave Audiences Wanting More?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Lionel Bart’s iconic musical, OLIVER!, which he has fully reconceived with director and choreographer Matthew Bourne, has now opened at the Gielgud Theatre.. (more...

Review: OLIVER!, Gielgud Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
After blowing audiences away in Chichester, Matthew Bourne’s addictive version of Lionel Bart’s beloved OLIVER! lands in the West End in truly glorious form.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image

Video: Joy Woods Discusses Playing Louise in Broadway's GYPSY
by Josh Sharpe
Gypsy is now open on Broadway and the show, led by Audra McDonald, is receiving rave reviews. Joy Woods plays Louise in the production, and the star recently joined The View to discuss her character and the casting choices on display in the revival. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"If you believe
Within your heart
You’ll know that no one can change
The path that you must go

Believe what you feel
And know you’re right
Because the time will come around
When you say it’s yours."

- The Wiz

 



Videos