Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 16, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, January 19

R+J closes on Broadway

Our Town closes on Broadway

Orville Peck & Eva Noblezada to Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award winner Eva Noblezada will star as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Photos: Betty Gilpin Meets the Press Ahead of Run in OH, MARY!

by Bruce Glikas

Oh, Mary! has found its next Mary! Emmy Award-nominated actor Betty Gilpin will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln. Ahead of her run, she met the press at a recent event and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)

At This Performance: Getting to Know Swings, The Backbone of Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Perhaps no member of a Broadway company is more indispensable or rightfully lauded than our incredible covers. And of all the good folks working behind the scenes ready to keep the show going on day after day, perhaps no one works harder than the swing.. (more...)

WICKED, SING SING & More Nominated For BAFTA Awards - Full List of Nominees

by Josh Sharpe

The 2025 BAFTA Award nominations have been announced. Check out the full list of nominations, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Zoe Saldaña, A Complete Unknown and more.. (more...)

Sonia Friedman Joins Producing Team of Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

by Stephi Wild

Sonia Friedman has joined the team as producer and general partner for the upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Did OLIVER! Leave Audiences Wanting More?

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Lionel Bart’s iconic musical, OLIVER!, which he has fully reconceived with director and choreographer Matthew Bourne, has now opened at the Gielgud Theatre.. (more...)

Review: OLIVER!, Gielgud Theatre

by Aliya Al-Hassan

After blowing audiences away in Chichester, Matthew Bourne’s addictive version of Lionel Bart’s beloved OLIVER! lands in the West End in truly glorious form.. (more...)

Video: Joy Woods Discusses Playing Louise in Broadway's GYPSY

by Josh Sharpe

Gypsy is now open on Broadway and the show, led by Audra McDonald, is receiving rave reviews. Joy Woods plays Louise in the production, and the star recently joined The View to discuss her character and the casting choices on display in the revival.

