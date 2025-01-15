Sonia Friedman Joins Producing Team of Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sonia Friedman has joined the team as producer and general partner for the upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. Following a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024, The Queen of Versailles will open on Broadway in the 2025-26 season, with dates and theater to be announced.

“I am thrilled to be joining Bill Damaschke, Greg Nobile, and Kristin Chenoweth on the producing team of The Queen of Versailles,” said Sonia Friedman. “I completely adore this original new musical. The Siegels' story speaks to something fundamental about our world—about wealth and want, of course, but also about family, fragility, and, crucially, the need to love and to be loved. It's a cautionary tale, a warning against hubris, but it's also deeply and irresistibly human. That's what struck me when I first saw it in Boston; it's not only a musical that's glorious, hilarious, and full of great songs and performances, but one with so much heart, depth, and humanity. Kristin Chenoweth is utterly captivating as Jackie Siegel, brilliantly blending humor and vulnerability with her extraordinary vocals and comedic skills in a performance for the ages. It's an honour to join Stephen Schwartz, Lindsey Ferrentino, Michael Arden, and the entire team and play a part in the next stage of this musical's story.”

Since 1990, Sonia Friedman CBE has developed, initiated, and produced over 270 new productions, and together with her company, she has won 63 Olivier Awards, 48 Tony Awards, and three BAFTAs. Last year, Sonia was featured in The Standard 100, a celebratory feature of the key power players shaping London in 2024. In 2019, she was awarded ‘Producer of the Year' at the Stage Awards for a record-breaking fourth time. In 2018, Friedman was also featured in TIME 100, a list of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Based on Lauren Greenfield's award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles will star Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth and will feature music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, book by Lindsey Ferrentino, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.